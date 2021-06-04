SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03) – $0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $134-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 6,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,888. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.