SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 6,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,888. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.