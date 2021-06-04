SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. SecureWorks updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03) – $0.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $16.47 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

