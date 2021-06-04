Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 161,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

About Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

