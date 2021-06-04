Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 20,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,814,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTPAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.