Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,000 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTDU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

