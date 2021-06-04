Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Tops $0.0429 on Major Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $874,038.44 and approximately $89,177.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00301324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00244412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.46 or 0.01165033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,076.91 or 0.99883983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

