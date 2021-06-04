Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives $5.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.95.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th.
Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $694.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.84.
About Select Energy Services
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
Recommended Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.