Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives $5.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $694.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

