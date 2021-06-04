Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.26 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.