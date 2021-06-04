SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.98. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 29,113,860 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.55.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

