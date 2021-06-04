SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.86. SGS has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.62.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

