Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 155 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 12.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock stock opened at $881.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $889.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $826.02. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

