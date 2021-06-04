Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 11,411.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after buying an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

CTVA stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

