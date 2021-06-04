Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.98 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

