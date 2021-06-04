Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $224.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.46. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

