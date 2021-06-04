Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after buying an additional 230,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $277.29 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FLT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

