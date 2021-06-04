Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $123,000 Investment in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 159,782 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

VHC opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.56.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

