Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 125 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abiomed stock opened at $283.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.00 and a 12 month high of $387.40.
Abiomed Company Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
