Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 125 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed stock opened at $283.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.00 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.