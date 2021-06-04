Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 62 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Teleflex by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Teleflex by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

NYSE TFX opened at $391.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

