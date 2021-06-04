Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 990 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Discovery by 140.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Discovery by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Discovery by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Discovery by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.