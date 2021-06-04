Shires Income (SHRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Shires Income (LON:SHRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SHRS opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.47) on Friday. Shires Income has a 1 year low of GBX 194.22 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 286 ($3.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The firm has a market cap of £81.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78.
Shires Income Company Profile
