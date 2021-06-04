ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares traded down 4.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $171.88 and last traded at $171.88. 2,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 438,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.31.

Specifically, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $229,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,436,619.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,364 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 159,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

