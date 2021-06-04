Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Grows By 24.1%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 29th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

