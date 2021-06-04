ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.
SSTI stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,279,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.
