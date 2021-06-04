ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.

SSTI stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSTI. Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,279,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

