Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 893 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 191,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,702. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

