Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

