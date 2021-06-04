Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,419. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41.

