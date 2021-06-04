Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $146.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,666. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

