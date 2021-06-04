Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 132,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,702. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

