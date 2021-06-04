Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 2.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 359,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after buying an additional 78,710 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,067,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,225,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,486,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,940. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.