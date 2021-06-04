Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $871,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.64. 41,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,461. The company has a market cap of $241.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.00 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

