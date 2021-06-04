Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 443,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,887,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.