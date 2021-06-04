Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 3,751 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. 50,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

