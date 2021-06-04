Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.44. 83,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,599. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.