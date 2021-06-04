Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 443,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,887,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

