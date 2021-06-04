Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

NYSE SGFY opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

