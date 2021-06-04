Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

