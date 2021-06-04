Simple Software Solutions Trading Down 55.5% This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $229,289.38 and approximately $522.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,838,234 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

