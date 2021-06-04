Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Shares Up 33.3%

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 87,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Sky Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKPI)

Sky Petroleum, Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania.

