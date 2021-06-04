Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.20.

NYSE SKY opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,057 shares of company stock worth $17,667,124. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

