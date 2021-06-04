Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.20.

SKY stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,057 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,124. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

