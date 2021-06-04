Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 228,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,739. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WORK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

