SmartCash (SMART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $838,031.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and $838,031.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,731.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.91 or 0.07167926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $661.08 or 0.01799759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.00477663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00172672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.80 or 0.00761745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00468281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00423381 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.