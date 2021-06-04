Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.12, but opened at $63.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Smartsheet shares last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 7,229 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

