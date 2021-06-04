Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1,210.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Snowflake by 1,865.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW opened at $239.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,378,948 shares of company stock worth $309,192,418.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

