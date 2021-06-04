Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 122.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 4.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $23,562,465.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,378,948 shares of company stock valued at $309,192,418 in the last quarter.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.