SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.77

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 26177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $515.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.04.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

