SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.77

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 26177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.04.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Equities analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,580,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.