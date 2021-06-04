Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

SQM stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $2,350,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

