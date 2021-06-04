SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

SOFI opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

