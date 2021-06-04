SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
SOFI opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.
About SoFi Technologies
